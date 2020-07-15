Care Partner at Mission at Castle Rock tests positive for COVID-19

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (JULY 15, 2020) — Mission at Castle Rock, a center for rehabilitation and assisted living, released a statement on July 14, 2020 confirming that a Care Partner has tested positive for COVID-19. A copy of the letter informing staff and residents has been posted on the Castle Rock Facebook page.

A passage from the letter states:

“At this time we have one care partner who has tested positive for COVID-19, which resulted in a potential exposure to our residents and care partners. We have tested all residents and staff related to a potential exposure, 163 tests were performed with the help of Castle Rock Medical Center at the Direction of Wyoming Department of Health.”

The letter goes on to say that Mission at Castle Rock will notify all residents, families, and care partners of the results. Reportedly test results could take 4-8 days.

Castle Rock also states that 163 people have been tested and they are taking steps to reduce exposure to residents and staff as recommended by the CDC, including requesting that there be no visitations unless it is, “a hospice or end of life situation.” In place of regular visitations, Castle Rock has offered alternative ways of connecting with family members inside the facility along with reminders on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Below is a copy of the letter sent to the staff and residents.