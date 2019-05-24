Carl Arvil Schultz (August 12, 1938 – May 22, 2019)

Carl Arvil Schultz Jr., 81, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Green River.

Mr. Schultz was born on August 12, 1938, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Carl Arvil Schultz Sr. and Helen Anita Murphy.

He attended schools in Green River and was a 1956 graduate of the Green River High School. Mr. Schultz also attended Western Wyoming Community College and obtained his Electrical Engineering Degree and obtained his Mechanical Engineering Degree at Oregon Technical Institute.

Carl married Carol Ann Glenn on October 28, 1961, in Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Schultz served in the United States Navy from August 9, 1956, to July 24, 1959.

He worked for Texas Gulf Soda Ash for 23 years until his retirement in 1998 as an area maintenance supervisor.

Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and most outdoor activities.

He was the current National Vice President of the Pony Express and was the past President of the Wyoming State Pony Express and a member of the American Legion and numerous city committees.

Survivors include his wife; Carol A. Schultz of Green River, Wyoming, two sons; Scott A. Schultz and wife Pennie of Lander, Wyoming, Brad M. Schultz and wife Stacy of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, two brothers; Howard Schultz of Green River, Wyoming, Gary Schultz and wife Cynthia of Green River, Wyoming, three sisters; Patty Garcia and husband Toby of Green River, Wyoming, Marcia Kay Jessop of Manila, Utah, Janice Maestas of Green River, Wyoming, six grandchildren; Ashley Martinez, Karlie Schultz, Amanda Bowen, Amy Schultz, Aubrey Schultz, Bryce Ellison, four great-grandchildren; Kansas Wilson, Kolbie Wilson, Arianna Bowen, Alex Bowen, as well as several extended family members.

Mr. Schultz was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters; Judy Hofeldt, Mary Maestas, two brothers; Floyd Schultz, and Roy Schultz.

