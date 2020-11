Carol Ann Nunez Uriarte (July 2, 1949 – November 9, 2020)

Carol Ann Nunez Uriarte, 71, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Mrs. Uriarte was born July 2, 1949 in Laramie, Wyoming; the daughter of Jose Juarez Nunez and Lisa Torres.

She attended schools in Green River and was a 1967 graduate of Green River High School.

Carol married Eustaquio Uriarte on December 30, 2001 in Green River, Wyoming, and he preceded her in death on May 30, 2011 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mrs. Uriarte worked for PTI as a driver for 29 years until her retirement in 2019.

She was a member of Rock Springs Worship Center and Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary.

Carol enjoyed spending time with family especially her grandchildren, crocheting, gardening, and traveling.

Survivors include two sons, Gavin L. Maldonado of Colorado; Alejandro A. Maldonado of Evanston, Wyoming; four daughters, Elba S. Maldonado of Tucson, Arizona; B. Yolanda C. Maldonado of Canton, Ohio; Norma C. Merritt of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Nikita M. Roskam of Green River, Wyoming; nine grandchildren, Alicia Maldonado; Celeste A. Gomez Maldonado; Selena A. Gomez Maldonado; Miranda I. Gomez Maldonado; Emmanuel Maldonado; Alena Maldonado; Brooke Maldonado; Kaleena Dunn; Gadge Roskam, as well as several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Valory S. Nunez.

Following Cremation; private family graveside services and inurnment will be conducted.

