Carolyn Davis Putnam (January 1, 1953 – December 2, 2020)

Carolyn Davis Putnam, 67, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 33 years and former resident of California.

Carolyn was born January 1, 1953 in Windsor. Vermont; the daughter of William Martin Davis and Marjorie Clough Davis.

She attended schools in Vermont and was a 1971 graduate of Windsor High School. Carolyn also attended University of Vermont in Montpellier, Vermont where she earned an Associate’s Degree.

Ms. Davis married Phillip Putnam on January 3, 1981 in Santa Barbara, California.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Carolyn loved socializing with family and friends and riding horses.

Survivors include her husband, Phillip Putnam of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Delana Leigh of Missoula, Montana; Carly Davis of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Deborah Balsama and husband Robert of Charlotte, North Carolina; Jeanette Brown of Portland, Oregon; two grandsons, Brandon Griffin; Aiden Putnam; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, William Davis; and one sister, Jayne Rice.

Following Cremation, no services will be held at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

(The family has requested that no photo be included)