Carriage company bringing Christmas cheer to downtown Rock Springs

Photo from Boulder Creek Carriage Company Facebook page

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming – As the holiday approaches, community members enjoying the downtown area of Rock Springs can count on seeing a team of big horses pulling a carriage and offering free rides courtesy of the Rock Springs Downtown/Urban Renewal Agency. Rides times are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through December 17th and are available on a first come first serve basis.

According to Chad Banks, Director of the RS Mainstreet URA, “We’ve been doing the carriage rides since 2014. At that time we just hosted them on Small Business Saturday (the Saturday after Thanksgiving). Since they were so popular we found sponsors the following year and began offering them each Saturday from Thanksgiving to Christmas; we’ve been able to do it ever since! We had been using another company but were no longer doing it so we were fortunate to find another company out of Boulder, Wyoming a few years ago.”

That company is Boulder Creek Carriage Company, a family-owned and operated business, based out of Boulder Wyoming. Husband and wife team Brandon and Boo Guiterrez offer carriage services for almost any event imaginable, including weddings, proposals, anniversaries, hayrides, birthdays, parades, and funerals. The Gutierrez children even help out with events when they are available.

The carriage company began in the year 2020 and the City of Rock Springs was one of its first customers. Boulder Creek has been providing downtown carriage rides near the holiday season ever since.

The Gutierrez’s began their business with the purchase of two teams in 2020. The original team that was primarily used has since retired but two more teams are still available and pulling carriages with Boulder Creek. Those teams are Percherons and this year’s downtown rides will see Dolly and Daisy in front of the carriage. The duo has been driven by the Guiterrez’s since their purchase in April and have been a great addition to the business. Boo Gutierrez explained in an interview with Wyo4news that they prefer Percherons for their gentle and sweet temper and seem to see fewer health problems than Clydesdales.

The most enjoyable aspect of having a carriage ride company for Boo Guiterrez is the horses, while her husband Brandon enjoys seeing the joy on the children’s faces. Boo further explained, “We are thankful the city does this for the community because many children and adults don’t get to see horses like this, and it makes them so happy to get to be around them.”