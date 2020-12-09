Carriage rides returning to Downtown Rock Springs

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 9, 2020) – Be sure to bundle up and catch a free carriage ride in Downtown Rock Springs this holiday season.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce that Gannet Peak Carriage Rides from Boulder, Wyoming will help make this anticipated event possible. Locals and visitors will notice two wagons in the historic district this year instead of one.

Trona Valley Federal Credit Union and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County are sponsoring this event.

“We are beyond excited to keep this annual tradition going in Downtown,” URA Board President, Maria Mortensen said. “We were disappointed to lose our usual ones but we found the new provider and all is well.”

The passengers will be picked up at the Historic Train Depot, 510 South Main Street, Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rides are limited to first come, first serve. Passengers are required to practice social distancing and wear masks.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com