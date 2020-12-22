Carriage rides to return once more

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

Rock Springs, Wyoming (December 22, 2020) – Due to popular demand, locals and visitors will have one more chance to breeze through Downtown Rock Springs by horse and carriage this weekend.

The passengers will be picked up at the Historic Train Depot, 510 South Main Street, Saturday, December 26th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rides are limited to first-come, first-serve. Passengers are required to practice social distancing and wear masks.

Legend Services Pressure Control and Legend Services Inc, Oilfield Services are sponsors for this free event.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions, and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.