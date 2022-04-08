Casey Kuckert named RS URA March Volunteer of the Month

Submitted photo by Rock Springs URA

April 8, 2022 — The Rock Springs Main Street/URA announced today that Casey Kuckert is their March Volunteer of the Month. A press release from the Rock Springs URA stated that over the past few months, Kuckert has been helping to plan in various programs to aid business owners in growing their businesses. This included a recent “Ladies That Lunch” series of focused conversations as well as the upcoming Small Business Week. She also helped plan last fall’s Women’s Business Summit.

The release went on to state that Kuckert has had an extensive career in the insurance industry and loves training and supporting small business owners, specifically women in business, through her consulting practice. She believes small businesses are the heartbeat of their communities as she has grown over eight businesses of her own throughout her career. In addition, she spends her free time traveling and exploring new places, gardening, crafting, and spending time with her grandchildren.