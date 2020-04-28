Casper artist wins WGFD Stamp Art Show. Rock Springs artist fourth

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 28, 2020) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) has announced the winners of their Collectible Conservation Stamp Art Show. Justin Hayward of Casper won with “Osprey” (pictured above). The WGFD received 72 entries this year from 68 artists from 21 states.

Due to restrictions on gatherings, the WGFD was unable to display the exhibit or host an open house and awards reception this year. However, the judging took place as originally scheduled, and a virtual version of the exhibit is online.

“It wasn’t the typical Game and Fish Collectible Conservation Stamp Art show,” said Margaret James, art show coordinator. “One thing stayed the same, though – the quality of wildlife art continued to impress.”

Winners include:

First Place: Justin Hayward, Casper, Wyoming – “Osprey”

Second Place: Mickey Schilling, Loveland, Colorado – “Powder River Storm”

Third Place: Buck Spencer, Junction City, Oregon – “Osprey”

Fourth Place: Andrew Kneeland, Rock Springs, Wyoming – “Predator & Prey”

Lawrence Simons, Leanon, Oregon – ” Osprey with Young”

Honorable mention, listed alphabetically:

Bill Adair, Gulf Breeze, Florida – “Bring Home the Catch”

Jerry Antolik, Hudson, Wyoming – “Success”

Kerry Clavadetscher, Lake Forest Park, Washington – “Last to Migrate”

Dana Condel, Abernathy, Texas – “Natural Talent”

Ronnie Hughes, Anderson, South Carolina- “Fresh Catch”

Garrett Jacobs, Orlando, Florida – “Home Builder”

Jennifer Kocher-Anderson, Etna, Wyoming – “Lunch Time”

Robert Kusserow, Phoenix, Arizona – “Breakfast Time”

Kip Richmond, Clayton, North Carolina – “Hunting Osprey”

Amanda Romero, Rock Springs, Wyoming – “Pitstop on Pole Creek”

For the contest, two biological judges evaluated entries for accuracy based on body coloration (including eye and leg), color pattern, plumage and body shape (including beak) as well as suitable habitat and correct prey type, if depicted. Four artistic judges evaluated the artwork for overall quality and ascetics, and ability of the image to be reproduced on a stamp.