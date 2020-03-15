Casper Foreigner concert postponed

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 15, 2020) — The Casper Events Center has made the announcement the March 23 Foreigner concert has been postponed.

A statement on the Casper Events Center Facebook page reads: Due to the current state of the nation, the Foreigner concert is being Postponed. The rescheduled date will be announced in the coming days and at this time, refunds are not available. Once the reschedule date is announced, all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Last week the Casper Events Center also announce the “Cher, Here We Go Again” tour schedule for April 24 was being moved to October 4th.