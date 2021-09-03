Casper PD arrest man suspected of homicide in July missing man case



September 3, 2021 — According to a post on the Casper Police Department Facebook page, a suspect has been arrested in the Ryan Schroeder homicide investigation.

The suspect, forty-year-old Justin Armando Marquez of Casper, was arrested today, September 3, as part of the nearly two-month investigation into the whereabouts and death of Ryan Schroeder. Marquez was arrested for one recommended felony charge of murder in the second degree.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Schroeder was reported missing to the Casper Police Department on July 6, 2021. Immediately upon receiving the report, officers began interviewing multiple individuals known to Schroeder, including those who had physically been with him in the days leading up to his disappearance. Officers were told Schroeder was planning to leave Casper for a trip to Denver around June 24, 2021.

The Casper Police Department Investigative Services Unit began an intensive investigation into this case, which led detectives to believe Schroeder may be deceased. The investigation brought officers to a location in rural Natrona County and led them to recover a body with the help of the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. On September 1st, 2021, that body was identified as a missing person, Ryan Schroeder.

Due to the active and sensitive nature of this investigation, no further information will be released at this time to ensure the integrity of the case.