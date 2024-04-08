Casper Police arrest two juveniles in Eastridge Mall stabbing death

April 9, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Casper police are investigating the stabbing death of a juvenile at the Eastridge Mall that occurred Sunday afternoon. Casper Police are saying the death is the result of an altercation between multiple juveniles. The name of the victim has not been released.

The Casper Police Department has released the following statement:

Two juvenile males have been placed in custody for actions resulting in the death of another juvenile male on April 7, 2024 at the Eastridge Mall. Other individuals who may be involved in this case have been identified, questioned by law enforcement, and further action may be forthcoming. At this time, there is no known threat to the public. Given the ages of those involved the amount of information we are able to disclose is limited.

Additionally, the Casper Police Department is aware of widely disseminated social media postings in which persons, acting on behalf of those involved, have made threats toward members of the community. These threats have been investigated by the Casper Police Department and found to be without merit. Out of an abundance of caution, the Casper Police Department will have an increased presence at Casper Area Schools. There is no known threat at this time to any school students, faculty, or staff.

In consultation with the Natrona County District Attorneys Office and Natrona County School District, the Casper Police Department will continue to aggressively investigate, and if warranted prosecute, any and all threats made toward any member of this community whether they be directly involved in this incident or not.

Persons with direct knowledge of this incident, who have not yet been in contact with law enforcement, may report information to the Casper Police Department at: [email protected].