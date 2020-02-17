Casper police investigating the death of two adults found in residence

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 17, 2020) — Police in Casper are investigating the deaths of two adult residents, one male and one female. According to a Casper Police Department statement released on Sunday, early Saturday night the Casper Police Department was dispatched to the 1600 block of East 27th Street Casper for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers found two deceased adults, one male and one female. A post on the Casper Police Department Facebook page states the incident is currently being investigated as a potential domestic homicide.

As of Monday morning, the official identity of the deceased adults had not yet been released.