Casper police rescue 62 animals from one Natrona County residence

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 10, 2019) — According to a press release and information on their Facebook page, around noon Thursday, the Casper Police Department Animal Protection Officers (APO) rescued 62 animals from a residence in Natrona County.
According to the Casper Police Department Facebook post, 45 small breed dogs, one large breed dog, one cat, and fifteen rabbits were rescued from a residence located on Boles Road in Natrona County. All animals were transported to Metro Animal Shelter in Casper to be evaluated by a veterinarian and rehabilitate while the investigation continues.
The Facebook post went on to state, On December 26th, 2019, Animal Protection Officers responded to a call of an Animal Problem at a residence. Officers found dozens of animals in extremely unsanitary conditions with obvious signs of neglect on the property. After multiple attempts to help the owner create a plan to better care for the animals failed, Animal Protection Officers obtained a search warrant for the property.
The search warrant was served on Thursday, January 9th, 2020. Officers worked for over three hours to find and rescue the animals from the property.
This rescue is a collaborative effort between the Casper Police Department, CPD Animal Protection Officers, The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, and Metro Animal Shelter.
While this case is under investigation these animals are not readily available for adoption. If that possibility arises, we will release that information as soon as we are able.