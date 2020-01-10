Casper police rescue 62 animals from one Natrona County residence

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 10, 2019) — According to a press release and information on their Facebook page, around noon Thursday, the Casper Police Department Animal Protection Officers (APO) rescued 62 animals from a residence in Natrona County.

According to the Casper Police Department Facebook post, 45 small breed dogs, one large breed dog, one cat, and fifteen rabbits were rescued from a residence located on Boles Road in Natrona County. All animals were transported to Metro Animal Shelter in Casper to be evaluated by a veterinarian and rehabilitate while the investigation continues.

The Facebook post went on to state, On December 26th, 2019, Animal Protection Officers responded to a call of an Animal Problem at a residence. Officers found dozens of animals in extremely unsanitary conditions with obvious signs of neglect on the property. After multiple attempts to help the owner create a plan to better care for the animals failed, Animal Protection Officers obtained a search warrant for the property.

