Casper Re-Entry Center escapee wanted by Natrona Sheriff’s Office

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

NATRONA COUNTRY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Phillip Campbell who is currently wanted for felony Escape from Official Detention.

Phillip Campbell is described as a 43-year-old white male, approximately 5’2” tall and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Campbell was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC). He failed to return after his scheduled work shift on September 20th at 10pm, and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. Campbell was originally convicted of felony Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Phillip Campbell please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9282. If you locate Campbell, do not approach him and instead call 9-1-1 or the Sheriff’s Office. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation is eligible for a cash reward.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preserving the peace of our county and ensuring it is a safe place to live, work, and visit.