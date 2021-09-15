Casper Republican drops out of Cheney race to help unite party

Chuck Gray

September 15, 2021 — Wyoming Republican State Representative Chuck Gray has announced he is stopping his campaign in an attempt to unseat current U.S. Representative Liz Cheney. The Casper resident announced his candidacy in March 2021.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Gray stated on Twitter that his decision to drop out of the race was party unification. “Our first and most important goal is to unite to defeat Liz Cheney. With that in mind, I will be suspending my campaign today,” Gray stated in his announcement statement. There are still 10 other Republicans who have announced their intentions to run against Cheney in the 2020 primary election.

Last week, former President Donald Trump gave his endorsement to Harriet Hageman to replace Cheney. Hageman entered the race officially last Thursday. She ran for Wyoming Governor in 2018 but was defeated in the primary election by current Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.