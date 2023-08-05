Casper’s Reid Rasner announces campaign for the U.S. Senate

Reid Rasner, Submitted photo

August 5, 2023 — On Friday, Casper resident and businessman Reid Rasner announced his candidacy for the United States Senate. In a press release, Rasner stated, “I am looking forward to meeting the people and listening to the challenges we are all facing together.” According to the campaign, Rasner will embark on a series of town hall events across the state titled the “We The People” Tour.

Rasner’s press release stated his key priorities include: Legislating term limits in Congress, completing the construction of the border wall, eliminating excessive spending, and streamlining burdensome regulations across various sectors.

The release also pointed out Rasner’s campaign platform includes a comprehensive platform aimed at revitalizing our nation. Key priorities include legislating term limits in Congress, completing the construction of the border wall, eliminating excessive

spending, and streamlining burdensome regulations across various sectors. Moreover, Rasner is committed to achieving a balanced budget and launching investigations into corrupt bureaucracies that have misled and harmed the American people.

Rasner is seeking the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican John Barrasso, who has served in that position since 2007.

The 2024 general election will take place on Tuesday, November 5, with the Wyoming primary election occurring on August 20, 2024.