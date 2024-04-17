Castillo honored with street name by RS City Council

Wyo4News photo

April 17, 2024 — Wyo4News

At last night’s Rock Springs City Council meeting, it was announced that the Grant Street extension will be sporting the name of Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Head Wrestling Coach Art Castillo. This year, Castillo won his second straight NJCAA Divison I Coach of the Year Award as his Mustang team won its second straight national championship. In 2022, Castillo was inducted into the NJCAA Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Mustang wrestling team members were also recognized at last night’s Council meeting.

The Council also opened bids for upcoming road projects. One bid for $1,380,000 was received from Lewis and Lewis of Rock Springs for the Overlay Project. Three bids ranging from just under $61,000 to nearly $205,000 were received for the Crack Seal Phase 1 project, and a single bid of $440,000 from DeBernardi Construction of Rock Springs was received for the Concrete Replacement Phase I Project.