Castillo, Phelps, and Wardle win additional honors at national championships

Western Wyoming National Championship team

March 3, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Saturday was extraordinary for Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling. Not only did the Mustangs win their second straight NJCAA Division 1 National Championship, but they also swept the Division 1 tournament honors.

NJCAA Division 1 Coach of the Year – Art Castillo

This is the second year in a row for Art Castillo to win the NJCAA Division 1 Coach of the Year honor. The Green River native has been Western’s head coach for 15 years. He is also a member of the NJCAA Coaches Association Hall of Fame, inducted in 2022.

NJCAA Division 1 Ernest B. Gould Most Outstanding Wrestler Award – Cody Phelps

From Pinedale, Wyoming, Cody Phelps won the 133 Pound National Championship with a commanding 17-4 Major Decision win over #1 seeded Ceasar Avelar of Clackamas. He was named an All-American in 2023 after finishing third in the 2023 national tournament.

Division 1 Bruce Traphagen Award – River Wardle

Sophomore River Wardel finished in third place in the 141 weight division. In doing so, the Heber City, Utah, native registered the most victories by falls in the national tournament.