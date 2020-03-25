Castle Rock Medical Center offering Telemedicine/Respiratory Clinic Services

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 25, 2020) — Castle Rock Medical Center (CRMC) has partnered with Wyoming Telehealth Network to provide Telemedicine visits for patients in order to support social distancing efforts.

According to CEO, Bailie Dockter “Containing COVID-19 in Sweetwater County is our highest priority. Patients are now able to see our providers from the comfort of their own home for many different types of visits. Insurances such as Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming are loosening restrictions on Telemedicine. Patients are encouraged to call 307-872-4590 for an appointment.”

CRMC will still be scheduling in-person visits for essential appointments such as acute injuries and wellness visits for young children requiring vaccination.

CRMC has also opened a Respiratory Clinic at 1480 Uinta Drive. The Respiratory Clinic is for patients experiencing upper respiratory symptoms and/or fever with no other symptoms. Patients can call 307-872-4590 for either a respiratory or telemedicine appointment. Patients should not walk into the respiratory clinic without an appointment and further instruction.