Castle Rock Rehab Center receives Valentine’s Day balloon donation from Family Dollar

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Feb. 14, 2020) — The Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River received a Valentine’s Day donation of over 70 balloons today, thanks to the community of Green River in combination with Family Dollar.

The Green River Family Dollar collected donations from local customers and supplemented the remainder of what was needed to provide the rehabilitation center with over 70 balloons, which they then inflated and delivered to the center.

Castle Rock expressed their gratitude to the community of Green River and Family Dollar.