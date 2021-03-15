Castle Rock to keep ambulance services going in Green River following contract termination

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 15, 2021) – Despite Sweetwater County terminating the ambulance services contract at the end of the month, Castle Rock Medical Center will still have the funding available to provide its ambulance services for about nine months.

Advertisement

Bailie Dockter, CEO of Castle Rock Medical Center, said that the center does not need the county’s subsidy to keep the service going in the short term. However, medical center officials will have to look at the staffing structure in the future.

Currently, Castle Rock Medical Center receives about $350,000 from Sweetwater County in subsidies.

The medical center primarily takes calls in Green River and surrounding areas, including the Flaming Gorge and Granger. Ambulances services have gone out to the Trona Mines. In the past, they have gone to Manilla, Utah, to assist, but that is on a rare occasion, Dockter said.

Along with the subsidy from the county, Castle Rock Medical Center relies on its patients’ insurance and the cost of CPR classes. “We rely on patients in our boundaries,” Dockter said.

The medical center also gets paid by the 9-1-1 calls they receive and assess a tax to that.

Dockter did mention that they will often travel to the midway point between Green River and Rock Springs. She said that once the contract is terminated, Castle Rock Medical Center will not be taking calls for Rock Springs emergency and that their focus is Green River.

Advertisement

She did not know and did not comment on Sweetwater Medics situation. However, she said that Sweetwater Medics has a ground transport contract with the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, which can add up to an additional $3,000 a month to transport patients in critical condition.

Dockter said that Castle Rock Medical Center has been trying to break into that market, offering to take one-third of the calls received but not have any luck with that.

Both Green River and Rock Springs city councils will be discussing the future of ambulance services during their meetings on Tuesday.

On March 2, County Commissioner Jeff Smith presented a plan for Green River and Rock Springs to split the cost 50-50.

Sweetwater County would pay 50% of the cost and the two major cities in the county would split the remaining 50%. Rock Springs would take two-thirds of the cost, while Green River takes the other one-third.

Both cities have assigned committees to look into the county’s proposed plan and come up with other options as well.

Dockter said conversations with the city of Green River and Castle Rock Medical Center have been good, adding that they are looking for ways the Green River Fire Department can help.

Both council meetings are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at their respective city halls.