Cattle killing female grizzly bear near Pinedale relocated

August 30, 2021 — From the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

After consultation with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) captured and relocated a subadult female grizzly bear on August 25, 2021.

The bear was captured for killing cattle on a U.S. Forest Service grazing allotment north of Pinedale, WY. In cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Shoshone National Forest, the bear was relocated to the Five Mile Creek drainage approximately five miles from the east entrance of Yellowstone National Park. This particular site was chosen due to the lack of human presence.

Bears that are considered a threat to human safety are not relocated. When all options are exhausted or unattainable, the WGFD Game and Fish will attempt to capture the bear. Once the animal is captured, all circumstances are considered when determining if the individual bear should be relocated or removed from the population.

If relocation is warranted, the selection of a relocation site is determined, taking into consideration the age, sex, and type of conflict the bear was involved in as well as potential human activity in the vicinity of the relocation site.

Bears are relocated in accordance with state and federal law and regulation. For more information on grizzly bear management and reducing the potential for conflicts, visit the Bear Wise Wyoming page.