Cause of phone/internet outage due to a fiber optics break

August 31, 2023 — Service was restored last evening for many Sweetwater County Century Link, Verizon, and Union Wireless customers. Wyo4News was informed that the cause of the outage, which occurred in the 11 a.m. hour on Wednesday, was due to a fiber optics break between Rock Springs and Green River. No details were given on how the break occurred.

The outage caused many cell phone and internet users to lose service on Wednesday and some of the area 911 capabilities. The outage also affected communications services at Memorial Hospital, its specialty clinics, and Castle Rock Medical Center.

According to a Facebook post from the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center, their 911 and phone services became fully operational at 6:35 p.m., Wednesday.

Some emergency and customer services were also reported to have been out in Sublette County and Uinta County as well.

Hopefully, further details will be released later today.