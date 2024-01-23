Caution urged for visitors to the Riverview Cemetery in Green River

The broken water line is the main line to the Jim Bridger Power Plant.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 23, 2024 — The City of Green River is asking visitors to the Riverview Cemetery to use caution after a water line break. The water line is the main line to the Jim Bridger Power Plant. It’s located north of the cemetery on the hill, with water running into the cemetery.

Affected areas include sections P-A-Q and T. The power plant has been notified about the break. City crews have placed barricades around the affected area. The city encourages residents to use caution while visiting those sections.