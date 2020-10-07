Cayleigh Ann Welch (December 18, 2001 – September 22, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 7, 2020) — Cayleigh Ann Welch, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her home in Green River.

She was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming for the short eighteen years she was here.

Cayleigh was born on December 18, 2001, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Aaron Andrew Welch and Cynthia Renee Schreck.

She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and was a 2020 graduate of Green River High School.

She was attending Western Wyoming Community College on a full-ride volleyball scholarship at the time of her death.

Cayleigh was an intern for Peak Performance and Green River Chamber of Commerce for the past three summers.

She was a member of the Western Wyoming Community College Volleyball Team. She played volleyball, tennis, and also track for the Green River High School.

Cayleigh was a Girl Scout. She volunteered with Cub Scouts, also as a coach for volleyball and soccer with the Green River Recreation Programs, and Sweetwater Creation Studio.

Her interests included music, volleyball, and art. Cayleigh loved coffee and was a foodie. She deeply loved those closest to her.

Cayleigh earned great respect as she lived her non-drama-filled life.

She led a purposeful life filled with enthusiasm, kindness, and generosity to those around her.

Survivors include her father, Aaron Welch of Green River, Wyoming and her mother, Cynthia Welch of Green River, Wyoming; two brothers, Davin Welch of Green River, Wyoming and Brennan Welch of Green River, Wyoming; her grandparents, Guy Schreck of Green River, Wyoming and David and JoAnn Welch of Green River, Wyoming and her great grandmother, June Shillcox of Green River, Wyoming, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Pat Schreck.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Pioneer Trails Picnic Grounds, 334 County Road 4-68, Green River, Wyoming.

The family respectfully requests donations in Cayleigh’s memory be made to Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Caleigh Welch, FBO Caleigh Welch, 840 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.