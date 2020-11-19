CDC recommendations for celebrating Thanksgiving safely

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 19, 2020) – With Thanksgiving coming up next week, Sweetwater County Public Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon wants to share some recommendations from the CDC on ways families and friends can celebrate safely.

The safest way to celebrate is being with people who live in the same household. Having small gatherings who aren’t in the same household can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.

