Celebrate Easter weekend with these local scavenger hunts

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 29, 2021) – The hunt is on! On Saturday, April 3, Rock Springs Civic Center is hosting an Easter egg hunt at Bunning Park and the Easter bunny will be in attendance.

Beginning at 10 a.m., children aged 8 to 10 years old will be searching for Easter eggs. Children 5 to 7 years old begin at 11 a.m. and at noon, children 1 to 4 years old.

Bring the family together for this event. There will be no COVID-19 health restrictions.

Other scavenger hunts this week include:

3/31/21 – Easter Egg Hunt, Evers Park, Green River, starts at 4 p.m., different age divisions, ages 0-12.

4/3/21 – Easter Egg Hunt, Horder’s Korner, 1659 Elk St., Rock Springs, starts at noon, different age divisions, ages 0-14.

4/4/21 – People for Kids Easter Egg Hunt, Downtown Superior (Main Street), 2 p.m., all ages welcome, more information call 362-9122.

4/4/21 – Kid’s Easter Egg Hunt, Green River First Alliance Church, 2190 West Teton Blvd., Green River, 10 a.m., ages birth to fifth grade.

4/4/21 – Easter Egg Hunt, First Congregational Church – United Church of Christ, 1275 Adams Ave., Rock Springs, 11:30 a.m., PLEASE CALL TO REGISTER YOUR KIDS.

4/4/21 – Easter Celebrations, New Hope Baptist Church, 513 G St., Rock Springs, Services start at 8 a.m.