Celebrate Historic Preservation Month in Downtown RS

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — May is National Historic Preservation Month and the community is invited to celebrate it in Downtown Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA), Certified Local Government (CLG) and Rock Springs Historical Museum are hosting several events and activities to draw attention to local historic preservation efforts.

One such event is an Architectural Scavenger Hunt that will run the month of May. Scavenger hunt forms can be picked up at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 South Main Street), Rock Springs Historical Museum (201 B Street), or downloaded from DowntownRS.com. Participants can return completed hunts to either office for a small gift and a chance at a grand prize.

Locals and visitors can go on a guided historic preservation tour in Downtown Rock Springs with local historian, David Tate, Wednesday, May 11, at 9:30 a.m. The tour will begin at the Rock Springs Historical Museum.

“One excellent example of recent historic preservation efforts is the First Security Bank building. But Downtown is full of examples from the former Rock Springs City Hall (now the Rock Springs Historic Museum) to the train depot and Bunning Freight Station,” Tate added.

Preservation Month began as National Preservation Week in 1973. In 2005, the National Trust extended the celebration to the entire month of May and declared it Preservation Month to provide an even greater opportunity to celebrate the diverse and unique heritage of our country’s cities and states.