Celebrate Menors Ferry Day Saturday

Moose, Wyoming — Families and children of all ages are invited to participate in Menors Ferry Day, hosted by Grand Teton National Park and Grand Teton Association.

Advertisement

The event takes place from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, July 27, at the historic Menors Ferr, located in Moose, Wyoming.

In celebration of this historical landmark located within Grand Teton National Park, there will be a variety of activities. Take a walk back in time to learn more about Bill Menor — the proprietor who once lived at Menors Ferry — and the lifestyle he lived. Historical activities include spinning demonstrations, music, historic interpretation, and a walking tour. This event is free and open to the public.

Menors Ferry was historically operated by Bill Menor. The ferry and general store drew homesteaders and visitors from across the Jackson Hole Valley, as it was the only safe ferry crossing in the area across the Snake River.

Advertisement

Menor also operated a smokehouse and blacksmith shop. In 1918, he sold his cabin and business to Maud Noble, who continued to operate the business until 1927 when the State of Wyoming built a bridge over the Snake River, thereby rendering the ferry obsolete.

For additional information about activities and services within Grand Teton National Park or the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway, visit the park’s website at nps.gov/grandteton or a park visitor center, or call 307-739-3300.