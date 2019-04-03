Celebrate The Best In Downtown Rock Springs

Rock Springs, WY – Volunteers are essential pieces of the team for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. They undertake different tasks in downtown Rock Springs and don’t expect anything in return. They have made a positive difference. They deserve a special day for recognition.

Businesses, organizations and individuals have been nominated for putting downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy and resources. An independent selection committee reviewed the nominations and selected the winners for the following categories:

Outstanding Downtown Business

Spirit of Downtown Award

Outstanding New Business/Merchant

Better Rock Springs Beautification Award

Outstanding Individual

Outstanding Volunteer

Find out who won in each category by celebrating with the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at the 2019 Volunteer Appreciation Reception/Downtown First Awards, Tuesday, April 9, 5:30 p.m. at The Broadway Theater. Light refreshments will be available.

The awards are designed by local artist, Susie Von Ahrens of Blue Sage Glass.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.