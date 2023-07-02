Celebrate this Independence Day with the Rock Springs Chamber Liberty Parade

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Kick off this Independence Day with the second annual Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Liberty Parade! The parade is scheduled to take place July 4th beginning at 10:00 a.m. from Western Wyoming Community College WEST Parking Lot to the Aspen Mountain Dormitory Parking Lot.

Grand Marshal of the Liberty Parade

This year, retired business owner of the Bi-Rite and WWII veteran, awarded with a Purple Heart, Duce Piaia, will be honored as he leads the Liberty Parade as the Grand Marshal.

Liberty Parade Registration

At this time, the Chamber of Commerce has 67 registered floats to participate within the parade with more entries flooding in. This year, those who register for the Liberty Parade AND the Red Desert Round-Up Parade happening later in July, will have the Liberty Parade fee waived. Registration for the Liberty Parade will take place at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce until July 3 at 5:00 p.m. If planning to participate in just the Liberty Parade, the fee is $40.

Words from CEO of Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce

CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, Rick Lee, IOM, stated “I am really excited about our Grand Marshal! It is a privilege to honor someone who defended this nation in World War II and then came home to Rock Springs to become a successful businessman and contribute so much to our community by building a remarkable legacy. I think that it is pretty cool that he was discharged on the 4th of July. I am also looking forward to the 67th Army Band coming to Rock Springs to help us celebrate our brave men and women who give so much for all of us.”

Lee added, “We pray for good weather and hope that families will come out to celebrate the liberties that we enjoy because of people like Mr. Piaia and countless others who have served in the military and our first responders. We owe them all so much and can’t say ‘thank you’ enough.”

Liberty Parade Route

The full map of the parade route can be found below. The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. beginning at the top of Gateway Blvd. down to the Aspen Mountain Dormitory Parking Lot.