Celebrate Western Wyoming Community College Month

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 16, 2020) — Community College Month is a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of community colleges. Nearly half of all undergraduate college students in the Nation today are enrolled in community colleges, and graduates and employees play a major role in local economies. The campaign was created by the Association of Community College Trustees, and are advocating to get each state to proclaim April as Community College Month.

Western Wyoming Community College serves Southwest Wyoming in providing a robust workforce, and are the primary educators/certifiers for in-demand nursing and other healthcare professionals. With COVID-19, it is more crucial than ever to support local community colleges for these type of workforce demands.

According to a national survey of college and university students from New America, more students believe community colleges contribute to a strong American workforce compared with any other sector of higher education. In addition, more students believe community colleges are worth the cost and always put their students first compared with any other sector of higher education.

This month, the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees issued and passed a resolution for the recognition of April being Western Wyoming Community College Month.

“Wyoming community colleges are an imperative resource for local industry leaders to meet their employment needs, and for local citizens to build their careers. There is no need for employers to look outside of Wyoming to hire educated and skilled employees, just as there is no reason to leave the state to receive a high-quality and affordable education, which translates into tangible job opportunities. We ask all governing bodies and local municipalities to help support the cause,” stated Regina Clark, Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees President.

Mustang graduates can share their story on social media by using #MyWesternStory or #CCMonth. Fall registration opens on April 20th. Western Wyoming Community College is ranked 2019 Best Online Community Colleges in Wyoming by Guide to Online Schools, number two in the nation as The Best Online Associate Degree Programs for 2020 by Affordable Colleges Online (ACO), and Best Two-Year Online College in Wyoming by ACO.

For more information, contact the Board of Trustees via Kandy Frink, Executive Assistant to the President and Board of Trustees at [email protected].