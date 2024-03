March 18, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Spring cleaning will soon begin at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery and the River View Cemetery in Green River. Officials are asking the public to remove all grave decorations and flowers not in permanent vases by Monday, April 1. Spring maintenance operations will begin shortly after that date at both cemeteries.

If you have questions, call 307-352-1462 in Rock Springs or the Green River Parks Department at 307-872-6151.