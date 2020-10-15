Cemetery walking tour scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 15, 2020) – Feeling spooky and have a love of Rock Springs history? Join local historian CK Lee on Friday, Oct. 16, for guided tour through the city’s past by visiting the Rock Springs Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Lee has spent many years researching the families of people who made Rock Springs what it is today and is prepared to share her knowledge.

Meet at the center of the cemetery no later than 2 p.m.

It’s a walking tour, so wear appropriate footwear. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

The Rock Springs Cemetery is located at 802 Thompson St.

The cemetery is over 100 years old and has been functioning since the city was founded in 1889.