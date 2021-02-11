Certified Tourism Ambassador program launches in Sweetwater County

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 10, 2021) – The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board is excited to announce the launch of the Sweetwater County Certified Tourism Ambassadors program after months of research and preparation. Front-line hospitality employees, volunteers, and the community are invited to become Certified Tourism Ambassadors.

The Sweetwater County Tourism Ambassador (CTA) program is part of an industry recognized international certification program developed by the Tourism Ambassador Instituteä. The CTA program has already launched in 30 destinations worldwide, including Columbus, Bermuda, Kansas City, Tucson, and more! More than 50,000 individuals have received the CTA designation to date, and that number continues to grow. “The Sweetwater County Certified Tourism Ambassador Program will become the vehicle we use to deliver our local sense of pride and passion to each visitor we welcome to the area,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.

In 2019, Sweetwater County welcomed 609,000 overnight visitors. These visitors spent $160.1 million in our community, generating $8.5 million in travel related taxes. Front line employees and residents that interact with visitors, and potential residents, help support and ensure the success of the local economy as a whole. With the CTA program the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism board hopes to give front line employees the tools and resources they need to be ambassadors for the great community in which we live and work.

Individuals who pass the Sweetwater County Tourism Ambassador program become part of a growing network of dedicated CTAs in the region and will have the opportunity to engage in ongoing learning opportunities, networking events, visit local attractions, and earn CTA credentials to use in their respective careers.

Prior to the four-hour training session, participants will also receive their own Sweetwater County pre-class reading and reference materials with extensive information on the area’s history, attractions, geography, tourism industry, as well as customer service best practices. Upon completing the course and open book exam participants will receive a class certification and CTA pin.

Those interested in earning their CTA certification are now able to register for one of the upcoming training sessions. Classes are currently being held online. Registration and additional information is available at www.CTAnetwork.com. Registration is $39.

Upcoming Class Dates:

March 4 th (Deadline to Enroll – February 17 th ) 8am-12pm Virtual Training

(Deadline to Enroll – February 17 ) April 7 th (Deadline to Enroll – March 23 rd ) 8am-12pm Virtual Training

(Deadline to Enroll – March 23 ) May 5 th (Deadline to Enroll – April 20 th ) 8am-12pm Virtual Training

(Deadline to Enroll – April 20 ) June 10 th (Deadline to Enroll – May 26 th ) 8am-12pm Virtual Training

(Deadline to Enroll – May 26 )

For more information, please call 307-382-2538.