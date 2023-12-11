Certified Tourism Ambassador Training offered at Western Wyoming Community College

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 11, 2023 — Western Wyoming Community College will start offering Certified Tourism Ambassador Training, which is being sponsored by Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, starting on December 14th.

The CTA Program is an industry-recognized professional customer service certification. It is a multi-faceted program that increases tourism by inspiring frontline employees and volunteers to turn every visitor encounter into a positive experience. When visitors have a positive experience, they are more likely to return and share their experiences with others. Everyone benefits—the visitors, the industry, the local economy, and most importantly, the front-line worker.

Using a locally customized curriculum, the Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) program is an industry-recognized certification that aligns the destination’s people infrastructure to increase tourism by Enhancing the Visitor Experience.

This certification is not just for people in the tourism industry, however. They teach great customer service skills and local history, making it valuable training for anyone living in Sweetwater County!

To register, visit www.ctanetwork.com and create an account. The website will walk you through the remaining steps! The training is only $39 for a four-hour training that includes lunch or dinner, depending on the time of day. In addition, a discount is available to employers registering three or more employees. Just contact Allison at [email protected] or call 307-382-2538 for more information.

The upcoming CTA session dates & times are:

Thursday, Dec. 14th – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24th – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 20th – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 15th – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Apr. 25th – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, May 20th – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.