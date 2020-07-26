CFAC announces Gourd art exhibit opening August 1

Submitted by the CFAC

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 24, 2020) — Arizona artist Katie Woods is sharing her unique gourd art in Wyoming for the first time. The Community Fine Arts Center will open this exhibit on Saturday, August 1st with a wide range of Woods’ artwork.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Woods is from Arizona were she lives with her husband of 52 years, Jerry. She has worked in a variety of artwork over the years, including drawing, sewing, quilting, doll making, crocheting, toll painting, and stained glass.

Winning a blue ribbon in the County Fair at around age 10 for a charcoal drawing, set her on a path that leads to her current work. Twelve years ago she picked up her first gourd and hasn’t tired of them yet.

“Gourds have kept my interest for so long because you can create so many different things with them. Gourds come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from tiny little jewelry gourds that look like a peanut to huge bushel gourds,” said Woods.

Advertisement

Woods uses several techniques in her gourd designs from carving and wood burning, to painting with inks and acrylic paint.

Woods usually starts by drawing a design in pencil and then wood burns the design into the gourd. Color is applied mostly with ink dyes and the burned lines, besides defining the design, stops the inks from bleeding into adjacent areas.

Another technique she uses is carving the gourds. The outer shell is very hard, but once you take that “skin” off, the material is softer. Carving creates depth, texture, and interest.

Living in the Southwest, Woods incorporates Southwest and Western themes onto her gourds, but says “really, I do just about anything, from flowers to ‘beachy’.”

Advertisement

Along with the exhibit, Woods is holding a workshop to teach her painting technique on Saturday, August 8th. Registration is at the CFAC, and the supply fee covers all materials. The class will be held at White Mountain Library in the Grace Gasson meeting room from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit or call the CFAC or you may email questions to [email protected]