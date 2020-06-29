CFAC announces Maurice Sendak exhibit postponement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 29, 2020) — The long-awaited Maurice Sendak exhibit, which was originally scheduled to be on display now through July, has been postponed, according to Debora Soule, CFAC director.

The CFAC also has on display the majority of the art collection which was started by the Rock Springs High School students in the fall of 1939. It hung in the school until the CFAC was opened in 1966 for the public to enjoy the hundreds of pieces of art collected over the years.

Sponsor

“Sweetwater County School District #1 along with the city of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County Library System have a wonderful, longstanding collaboration,” said Soule, “By working together the community has an impressive treasure of art for its citizens and visitors alike.”

The public is invited to see the exhibit from October 2nd until November 14th, as well as the permanent collection on display. Located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs, the CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.