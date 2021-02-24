CFAC Board offering scholarship opportunity SCSD#1 students

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 24, 2021) – The Community Fine Arts Center Board announces the scholarship designed to assist Sweetwater County School District No. 1 seniors is being offered for the second time. Students who have focused on taking art classes during their high school years are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

A longstanding collaboration between Sweetwater County School District No. 11, the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County has allowed the Community Fine Arts Center to publicly display the extensive art collection owned by the school district. Once the CFAC became a department of the Sweetwater County Library System, this asset to our community has continued to expand bringing in performances, traveling exhibitions, and providing classes.

The CFAC Advisory Board, working with the Sweetwater County Library Foundation, has established fundraising efforts to provide a college scholarship for seniors in SCSD No. 1 to reward a student’s commitment to the Arts demonstrated by concentration of their high school studies in Art. The scholarship is available for $1000.

The criteria to be eligible along with their art class focus, includes continuing their education at a Wyoming post-secondary school. They will submit a portfolio of five pieces of their artwork, write a short essay and ask for letters of support from two high school teachers.

CFAC Board chair RJ Pieper said, “As a longtime member of the CFAC Advisory Board, I am pleased that we have been able to continue this scholarship to Sweetwater County School District No. 11 high school seniors. This past year we have seen why the arts matter and this is to encourage students who have had a love and passion for Art. We hope this scholarship can be a valuable addition to a student’s financial plan at any of Wyoming’s collages.”

Copies of the application are available from district secondary art teachers, the school guidance offices and the Community Fine Arts Center.

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.