CFAC challenges public to donate

ROCK SPRINGS, WY (June 11, 2020) – The Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) is kicking off the Downtown Mural Project with a $2000 challenge. The organization would like to see $2000 raised from the community at large to match their donation and support local art.

Advertisement... Story continues below

“Over the last several years, it has been such a pleasure seeing the addition of the murals in Rock Springs,” Deb Soule, Director of the CFAC, expressed. “Not only do they add color, they tell a variety of stories about who we are.”

She added, “It’s especially important to have the visual arts surrounding us this year when we cannot always gather in large groups for indoor exhibit receptions and concerts.”

Murals throughout Downtown Rock Springs help make the community lively and artistic. The murals have appeared on social media feeds from visitors and residents, helping spread positive images about Rock Springs.

Advertisement

“We hope to add two or three new murals again this summer,” Chad Banks, URA Manager pointed out.

Banks also expressed gratitude for the continued support from current donors and hopes more individuals will be interested in donating.

According to Banks, any amount is appreciated and all donations are tax-deductible (above the amount of the gift). If you’d like to make a contribution, please mail it to us at 603 S Main Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901 with “mural” on the memo line

Donations can also be made via Downtown Rock Springs website: DowntownRS.com/downtown mural-project or at paypal.me/DowntownRS.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.