CFAC features board members’ artwork

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 18, 2021) – The Community Fine Arts Center is featuring nine members of the CFAC advisory board and Sweetwater County Foundation board in this month’s exhibit. With several board members who practice art, there is a variety of mediums including drawing and painting, photography and glass art.

Advertisement

“This is an opportunity to see a different side to these individuals who volunteer their time to support our community,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “We are fortunate to have both professional artists as well as board members who find enjoyment expressing themselves through art. I asked each person to tell us about why art matters to them.”

Nathan Wonnacott: “As an artist and an educator, I have always found inspiration from the world around me and the places I have traveled. I find it fascinating how culture and art are interconnected in so many ways. With this series, I drew inspiration from individuals I have met while traveling. Each person, whether a well-off businessman or a girl who is down on her luck; they have more to their personality than you might think. Each animal reflects their personality and how it might be surprising given their outward appearance.”

Angela Thatcher: “Art is something I have always loved and that brought me peace. It is something I generally do just for myself, simply because I enjoy it. However, my art is born from two simultaneously occurring drives: the desire to capture and to learn.

“When I create a piece, there is always something I want to capture in that time: a moment, a feeling, a memory, an idea, an image. The capturing of this “thing” may simply be because it is something I want to keep. However, more often than not, it is something I want to work through, reflect on, examine more deeply, transform, learn about, or draw out of me. For me, the capturing process in art creation can help accomplish all of these goals.

“I am an advocate of art and believe it enhances the lives of not only individuals but society as a whole. I, therefore, strive to continuously learn more about what art is, how to do it, and its effects. When I initiate a new piece, I am learning more about the creative process and the medium in which I am working. It not only helps me to become a better artist but it helps me to learn more about the work others put into their pieces. As a kinesthetic learner myself, making art and trying new techniques and mediums helps me to appreciate art in all forms and understand it on a deeper level than can be obtained by simply looking at a piece.”

Advertisement

From a young age, Rock Springs native RJ Pieper has had a camera in his hand. His passion for photography began during his junior high school years, where he first took courses in the subject. He continued this pursuit through high school and college, eventually becoming a student of award-winning photographer Paul Ng, from whom he learned the art and skills of landscape photography. Over the years, Pieper continued to work on and hone his skills, and became a member of both the Wyoming Professional Photographers Association and the Professional Photographers of America in 2014.

In 2019, RJ and his wife, Angela, purchased New Studio in Rock Springs – a century-old business that is one of the longest continually operating photography studios in Wyoming and the intermountain west. That same year, he officially became a Certified Professional Photographer, an industry-recognized credential that indicates one of the highest degrees of skills and abilities among artists in the world of photography. His work continues to be shown throughout the region and he regularly competes in national and international competitions.

Jacob Muldowney: “The image of the threshold is intriguing in its potential for expressing that which is liminal, or at the verge of transition. While thresholds exist as literal architectural devices, the term threshold can be used to describe a host of different liminal experiences.

“One particularly significant manifestation of the idea of threshold is the veil. By its nature, the veil represents the threshold’s capacity to be simultaneously a point of access as well as a barrier: to be both opaque and transparent, reflective and absorptive. The veil also provides a material indication for the space that thresholds inhabit. In its concurrent fulfillment of seemingly paradoxical roles, the veil becomes a potent metaphor for human perceptual experience.

Advertisement

“The act of painting or drawing is always, more or less, an act of veiling. By covering over or veiling foundational layers in a search for visual resolution, these techniques also present a possibility for tactility and material presence not afforded by other methods. To that end, by exerting their textural influence on the image’s eventual resolution, these foundational layers become evidence of things not seen.

“Spaces that reside between defined spaces by very definition resist definition. It is for this reason that I am drawn to exploring thresholds: to demonstrate the limitations of description, and in doing so provide an analogy for the ineffable.”

Susie von Ahrens has been fascinated with glass for nearly 30 years after taking a stained-glass class. Now her focus is glass fusing, creating a variety of designs, both functional and non-functional.

“Several of my designs are created with flowers and nature in mind but I also love abstracts. Glass comes in many colors and textures as do flowers. Living in Wyoming all my life, I have seen the brown desert areas and the green and lush areas leading to the mountains, all of which have beautiful vibrant and fragrant wildflowers.”

Breanna Jackman: “I am in a moment where I am creating work that infuses nature with the human form because often, the landscapes describe emotions better than words alone could. To me, art is an outlet from the stresses of life whether my art ends up as visual pieces others can enjoy, written through words or song, or displayed in my classroom for my students to enjoy.”

Micki Gilmore: “Most of my work is photography and it simply makes me happy. I don’t do it for any other purpose generally just for me and my family. There’s nothing like getting a great shot that just ‘talks’ to you. I also do various crafts and am always trying something new.”

Tina Chambers: “I love all animals and nature and it inspires me to paint images that reflect beauty and positive light. Our animals that we share this planet with are worth saving for all future generations to enjoy, including nature. I hope my paintings inspire people to feel the same way.”

CarolAnn Larson: “I see art as an emotion and a great way to express oneself in a beautiful and creative way. I like to use unconventional materials and mediums to see what I can get out of myself. I let the medium decide what it wants to be, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, but it is always fun and interesting to try out new techniques.

Advertisement

The piece I submitted for this showing is acrylic, wall spackle, ink pen, and an old newspaper photo. The piece is called “Anxiety” and comes from a traumatic event I had earlier this year. Although this piece is dark, I think we can all relate to an experience in our lives where we felt completely out of control but stuck in a fixed position.”

Larson has four children and recently became a grandmother. She is an administrator for an organization working with individuals with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries helping them to find purpose and passion in their lives. She is also working toward a degree in psychology at Western Wyoming Community College and has served on the Sweetwater County Library Foundation for three years. “I have a passion for helping people and a problem sitting still! It is an honor to be able to serve my community in various ways.”

Advertisement

This exhibit will be on display through August 30th at the CFAC. The public is invited to visit to see this exhibit as well as the permanent collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One. A small gift shop of local artists’ work supports an annual scholarship for a Rock Springs senior going to college.

The CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System and programming is supported by the City of Rock Springs. An extensive library on the arts is maintained by the CFAC for the public for research and checkout. The current center’s hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.