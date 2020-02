CFAC kicks off National Youth Art Month early with its first student display

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 11, 2020) — Student artwork from Walnut and Westridge Elementary Schools will be on display until Feb. 22 at the Community Fine Arts Center. The exhibit is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m. National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork all spring.

“We always look forward to this time of year honoring the talented students in our community,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “The walls are covered with colorful, bold works of art and are a definite joy to see.”

This first exhibit of 2020 Youth Arts includes artwork from 196 students. The students are under the instruction of Jamie Morgan at Walnut Elementary and Kaci Turner at Westridge Elementary School.

Walnut Elementary student art on display

KINDERGARTEN: Garrett Bain, Michael Barry, Harper Bertagnolli, Rhyder Born, Adelia Burke, Arideana Cook, Zoey Harper, Veronica Lindsay, Quinn Macy, Wyatt Mann, Brighton O’Malley, Peder Pedersen, Colette Pinegar, Dean Reed, Bella Sheldon, Emma Skorcz, Aiva Tate, Brooklynn Vase

FIRST GRADE: Bradlee Allen, Aja Blache, Olyvia Cornell, Luke Durrant, Blake Hall, Raylee Hunsaker, Rhylan Jensen, Hunter Loredo, David Lowell, Briella Martinez, Myka McIntosh, Gunner Porter, Ashley Shassetz, Cyrus Sweets, Richard Whicker, Jr., Julianna Wilde

SECOND GRADE: Daxton Angelovic, Caleb Barry, Ariel Boahene, Erika Chaverria, Brooklyn Condie, Hayden Da Silva, Colleen Denison, Linda Eguade, Ivan Faycosh, Zameson Gerken, Airrieauna Diaz Harper, Samuel Parker, Colton Pedersen, Tavia Shalata, Xzavier Skiles, Mia Valdez, Brody Womble, Denin Ziegler

THIRD GRADE: Sammy Cairns, Taryn Christie, Theodore Clark, Annalee Durrant, Xavier Espino, Gage Evans, Raelynn Fisher, Briseidy Martinez Garcia, Lilly Hansen, Jaida Hernandez, Tristan Johnson, Jamileth Noguera Marquez, Kaylie Powell, Isaac Rall, EJ Rivera, Miah Sheldon, Preston Simek, Jonah Spence

FOURTH GRADE: Aurora Ainge, Kaiah Blache, Cash Butcher, Xzayviana Calderone, Berkley Garner, Ismael Hernandez, Parker Keen, Karley Keslar, Baylen Kitteridge, Kenneth Knox- Zanetti, Amilya Lemon, Caroline Lowell, Sadie Reed, Marison Ruiz, Kaylie Springer, Dayton Uhrig- Santillanes, Sam Walton, Kenya Zambrano

Westridge Elementary student art on display

KINDERGARTEN: Santiago Acosta, Zachary Audette, Erin Bailey, Enzo Ball, Landen Bird, Ryker Cadena, Collin Case, Gabryel Clark, Jaeson Gibson, Trinity Heward, Lillian Hopkins, Robert Jensen, Ayden Krotzer, Tanya Campos Lugo, Justus Martinez, Adilayde McCort, Grace Spencer, Adylee Spiker, Johnny Strand, Peter Tolhurst, Brighton Wadsworth, Oaklei Wissel

FIRST GRADE: Serenity Bowers, Nevaeh Carmine, Savannah Chappell, Jacey Chavez, Alden Clark, Gunner Christensen, Willian Colbert, Sophia Dickenson, Genessys Camarillo Espinoza, Connor Gailey, Hadley Hafner, Koda Helmick, Olivia Humphries, Ellie Jenkins, Briley King, Addyson Lovato, Maylenne Rodriguez Nieto, Molly Owens, Angel Barrios Padilla, Keelynn Platzer, Sebastian Rice, Sofie Russell, Keston Tims, Dailor Wiggins, Riley Williams

SECOND GRADE: James Anderson, Jaxon Ball, D’Nasia Battle, Wesley Clark, Adalyn Cretsinger, Porter Croft, Brook Deppe, Caleb Dorton, Alexander Johnson, Mariah Karnes, Tekara Keech, Miranda Martin, Carter Pierpoint, Shaylin Robinson, Mariah Salazar, Casen Valdez-Burke, Yazlin Vicencio-Delgadillo, Evelyn Walker, Makayla Weaver, Daniel Yang

THIRD GRADE: Rylee Burton, Justin Cervantes, Josie Christensen, Konner Evans, Jasmine Hadden, Travis Henson, Adeline Hopkins, Payton Jensen, Zack Lambert, Yadira Landeros-Salcido, Phenix Laster, Chance Lugibihl, Jayden Martinez, Jaxon Moen, Adrian Rodrigez Nieto, Lucy Owens, Jaslene Pacheco, Haivenn Romero, Benjamin Smith, Marin Sunich, Asher Wall, Ashlen Zhong

FOURTH GRADE: Emily Audette, Charlene Barnes, Erin Black, Aubrey Boodleman, Jennavee Chavez, Payton Dodge, Drue Dorton, Kade Erickson, Emilia Gonzalez, Bailee Grigsby, Austain Hornberger, Aspen McConnell, Haidyn Moody, Caleigh Morley, Christopher Moy, Emmanuel Perez, Nicholas Satterwhite, Julien Vincent, Michelle Yang

Here are the dates of other SCSD #1 school art displays:

Desert View Elementary and Farson/Eden Schools, Feb. 25 to Mar. 7.

Northpark, Overland and Wamsutter schools, Mar. 10 to Mar. 21

Sage and Stagecoach schools, Mar. 24 – Apr. 4

Eastside and Pilot Butte schools, Apr. 7 to Apr. 18

Rock Springs Junior High School, Apr. 21 – May 2

Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools, May 5 – May 20.

This year, the SCSD #1 art teachers have been invited to exhibit their own art work from May 26 – June 11, with a reception on Tuesday, May 26.