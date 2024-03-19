CFAC now featuring Eastside Elementary student art

Eastside Elementary fifth-grader Rachel Hershberger came to see her artwork in the school exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center. (submitted photo)

March 19, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Student artwork from Eastside Elementary is currently being featured at the Community Fine Arts Center. The display is part of the CFAC’s continued celebration of the arts in Sweetwater County School District #1. The current display will be available for viewing until March 30. Eastside Elementary art is under the instruction of Nancy Rollins and Kendra Lewis.

National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC has art displays from District #1 students throughout the spring.

The following students are participating (supplied by the CFAC):

