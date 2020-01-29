CFAC offers class on Neurographica

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 29, 2020) — A new class offering at the Community Fine Arts Center is scheduled on February 29th and is open to beginning and experienced artists.

This one-day class will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. with Shari Kumer teaching.

Neurographics is a way of drawing that “recreates the outer from the inner.” The method was developed by Russian psychologist Pavel Piskarev in 2014, using the connection of the hand and brain working together to loosen and redirect the habitual thought patterns that create fear and confusion.

The technique was developed for use in art therapy, however, the method of drawing opens up a new approach for artists of any level. Neurographica is a straightforward method and easy to follow. The clearly defined steps contribute to a stress-free, enjoyable and satisfying process of drawing.

Kumer is a local artist, born and raised in Rock Springs. She earned a BS in Art from the University of Wyoming in 1988. Kumer has taught art for over 16 years for Sweetwater County School District Number One. Currently teaching at Independence High School, she has also taught at a junior high level and the summer art camps sponsored by Sweetwater BOCES and the Community Fine Arts Center. Kumer recently has been teaching successful one session painting classes that combine creativity in a social atmosphere.

“The more I learn, the less I know,” shared Kumer in her artist statement. “This quote really expresses how I feel about my journey as an artist. When I take classes and learn new things, I enjoy the challenge of pushing myself to experiment with new subjects, materials, and techniques.”

Kumer has taken several workshops herself; glass fusing from Marianne Vinich of Riverton, WY; painting over ink gesture drawings from Amy Ringholz of Jackson Hole, WY; building clay ocarinas from Jason Linduska of Gillette, WY; slab building characters from Tony Ivie of Blue Fox Studio in Etna, WY; and bronze casting from Shane Steiss of Green River, WY.

Preregistration is required and space is limited. All materials will be included in the class fee. Those interested in more information about this technique can visit https://neurographic.art/2019/02/25/what-is-neurographics/

For more information about this class or other offerings and exhibits at the CFAC, visit or call the center. Hours are 10 am to 6 pm Monday through Thursday and Friday and noon to 5 pm Saturday.