CFAC to host series of drawing lessons

Drawing by Wyoming artist G. Grant Redden. Submitted by the Community Fine Arts Center.

September 8, 2023 — Wyo4News staff and CFAC Press Release

Drawing is the basis of most art forms but can be the most intimidating. The Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) in Rock Springs is hosting G. Grant Redden as he starts a series of drawing lessons in drawing. The class is scheduled for September 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.

There is a class fee to be paid to the instructor, and students must bring their own drawing materials, mainly pencils, erasers, and drawing paper (11×14 up to 18×24). Newsprint is also an option. Pencils can be charcoal or graphite, with brands geared towards the arts. Kneaded erasers are another valuable tool.

The class will start with simple forms and how light and shadow create a three-dimensional form on a two-dimensional surface.

Registration and other information can be obtained by calling the CFAC at 307-362-6612.

About G. Grant Redden

Redden grew up in Southwest Wyoming and still resides there with his wife and four kids. While he has been drawing ever since he can remember, his serious study began in his late twenties, guided by the mentorship of his dad, Grant Redden, as well as Albin Veselka, Michael Malm, and Josh Clare.

Grant’s work reflects his study of the old masters, and his figurative work, in particular, reflects the time and effort he has put into mastering his craft. He is excited to share the principles that brought him success as a painter and draftsman.