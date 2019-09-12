Chainsaw Woodcarver To Highlight ARTember Event This Saturday

Rock Springs, WY (9/12/19) – The Rock Springs URA announced that Mike Manning of Chainsaw Bears and Wood Art will be the main attraction during the second annual ARTember.

ARTember will take place this Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on South Main Street. There is no admission to the event. Manning’s woodcarving demonstrations will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

ARTember will feature an Art Fair, live music, a children’s booth with the Sweetwater County Library System and food vendors. The Wyoming Roots Music Festival will also take place on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at the Boardway Theater.

Manning,who grew up in Ogden, Utah and attended Utah State University, has carved throughout the Intermountain area. He carves stumps, logs, log beds, log lamps, totem poles, carved and painted slab wood. Manning learned how to see 3D and carve accordingly. “I enjoy making wood come to life,” he revealed.

ARTember is being present by the Rock Sprngs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency with the assistance of the Community Fine Arts Center.