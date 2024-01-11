Chamber of Commerce awards Student of Semester to Cedar Harper

Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Student of the Semester: Cedar Harper, her parents Kevin and Kimberly Harper, and her sponsor Justina Heavin rom Aspen Mountain Medical Center.

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

January 11, 2024 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce announced their first winner in 2024 of the Student of the Semester Award. The winner was Black Butte High School Junior Cedar Harper.

Many who hear about this award may not be familiar with or know how this student is chosen. Members of the Chamber nominate the students they feel deserve and have shown their work ethic and drive in school. Also, a local business is asked if they would like to sponsor the winner and provide an award from the business. This chosen student and the business are announced and recognized at a Chamber luncheon. This helps show the students locally how important they are to the community and spotlights their achievements.

The business that sponsored Cedar was Aspen Mountain Medical Center, and they donated $100. Cedar’s parents, Kevin and Kimberly, attended the chamber luncheon and were there for the acceptance of the award. When Cedar was asked what her plans were for the future, she said, “I would like to go to school in Portugal, and I want to be a therapist or an architect.” That is a great goal for a Rock Springs, Wyoming student. A big congratulations to Cedar for receiving the Student of the Semester!