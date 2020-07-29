Chance Hofer, McKinley Bradshaw earn Mountain West Scholar-Athlete Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO (July 28, 2020) – The Mountain West Conference announced its 2019-20 Scholar-Athlete Award winners on Tuesday, July 28, and the University of Wyoming had 107 student-athletes named to this year’s team, including Green River native Chance Hofer, and McKinley Bradshaw of Lyman.

Hofer made the list for football, while Bradshaw received her award as part of the women’s basketball team.

The women’s swimming and diving team led Wyoming with 25 total honors, while the football team had the second most with 16.

Men’s track & field and women’s soccer each had 12 honors, and women’s track & field had 10 to round out teams with double-digit honors.

Women’s basketball had nine, volleyball and women’s golf each had six, women’s tennis had five, and men’s golf and men’s basketball each had three.

Overall, 44 freshmen student-athletes were named to the list, followed by 30 sophomores, 19 juniors, and 14 seniors. In total, 21 Wyoming student-athletes on the list earned 4.0 GPAs during the season.

Wyoming is one of five schools to have over 100 student-athletes earn the honor, joining New Mexico (128), Boise State (125), Fresno State (113) and Utah State (106).

The MW Scholar-Athlete Award is one of the highest academic honors bestowed by the Conference. To be eligible for selection, student-athletes must have completed at least two academic terms at the member institution, while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better, and have participated in varsity competition in a Mountain West-sponsored sport.

University of Wyoming Student-Athletes to Earn Mountain West Scholar-Athlete Honors

Men’s Basketball (3)

Kenny Foster

Jake Hendricks

Austin Mueller

Women’s Basketball (9)

McKinley Bradshaw

Emily Buchanan

Tommi Olson

Elisa Pilli

Paige Toomer

Taylor Rusk

Alba Sanchez Ramos

Jaeden Vaifanua

Quinn Weidemann

Football (16)

Patrick Arnold

Blayne Baker

Justis Borton

Jeff Burroughs

Frank Crum

Gavin Dunayski

Keonte Glinton

Blake Harrington

Chance Hofer

Jesse Hooper

Marco Machado

Skyler Miller

Chad Muma

Treyton Welch

Wyatt Wieland

Ben Wisdorf

Men’s Golf (3)

Liam Clancy

Kirby Coe-Kirkham

Carl Underwood

Women’s Golf (6)

Cristiana Ciasca

Samantha Hui

Morgan Ryan

Erin Sargent

Caitlyn Skavdahl

Jessica Zapf

Women’s Soccer (12)

Maria Allen

Katelyn Barner

Faith Joiner

Molly Kuhbacher

Hannah Lee

Carlee Martin

Sydney Miller

Haylee Rice

Summer Taube

Amber Vokoun

Elaine Webber

Keelie Wortmann

Women’s Swimming & Diving (25)

Anna Augustin

Claire Becker

Karla Contreras

Kristen Covello

Samantha Covello

Kira Crane

Kaelin Flanery

Molly Green

Elisabeth Hohensinner

McKenna Houlihan

Courtney Hughes

Astrid Iturbe Franzius

Hannah Linde

Daniela Luna Rocha

Hannah McLean-Leonard

Emma Mehl

Andrea Niemann

Alissa Ongaco

Jocelyn Petersen

Rachel Pietsch

Rylie Pilon

Makena Sanger

Olivia Staver

Juliana Warren

Abigail Zoromski

Women’s Tennis (5)

Oleksandra Balaba

Mihaela Kaftanova

Ida Krause

Clara Mansart

Ana Royo

Men’s Track & Field (12)

Tyler Dahl

Bryson Engebretson

Sam Hageman

Christopher Henry

Philip Henry

Jace Marx

Caige McComb

Pete Mead

Will Persin

Paul Roberts

Roman Smith

Connor Zydek

Women’s Track & Field (10)

McKenzi Davison

Maddi Dedic

Kacey Doner

Kaleigh Douglass

Addi Iken

Kaylee Kearse

Katelyn Mitchem

Damiana Murdock

Julia Kay O’Neill

Jenae Ramirez

Volleyball (6)

Emerson Cyza

Madi Fields

Erika Jones

Jackie McBride

Faith Waitsman

Hailey Zuroske