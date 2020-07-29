Chance Hofer, McKinley Bradshaw earn Mountain West Scholar-Athlete Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO (July 28, 2020) – The Mountain West Conference announced its 2019-20 Scholar-Athlete Award winners on Tuesday, July 28, and the University of Wyoming had 107 student-athletes named to this year’s team, including Green River native Chance Hofer, and McKinley Bradshaw of Lyman.
Hofer made the list for football, while Bradshaw received her award as part of the women’s basketball team.
The women’s swimming and diving team led Wyoming with 25 total honors, while the football team had the second most with 16.
Men’s track & field and women’s soccer each had 12 honors, and women’s track & field had 10 to round out teams with double-digit honors.
Women’s basketball had nine, volleyball and women’s golf each had six, women’s tennis had five, and men’s golf and men’s basketball each had three.
Overall, 44 freshmen student-athletes were named to the list, followed by 30 sophomores, 19 juniors, and 14 seniors. In total, 21 Wyoming student-athletes on the list earned 4.0 GPAs during the season.
Wyoming is one of five schools to have over 100 student-athletes earn the honor, joining New Mexico (128), Boise State (125), Fresno State (113) and Utah State (106).
The MW Scholar-Athlete Award is one of the highest academic honors bestowed by the Conference. To be eligible for selection, student-athletes must have completed at least two academic terms at the member institution, while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better, and have participated in varsity competition in a Mountain West-sponsored sport.
University of Wyoming Student-Athletes to Earn Mountain West Scholar-Athlete Honors
Men’s Basketball (3)
Kenny Foster
Jake Hendricks
Austin Mueller
Women’s Basketball (9)
McKinley Bradshaw
Emily Buchanan
Tommi Olson
Elisa Pilli
Paige Toomer
Taylor Rusk
Alba Sanchez Ramos
Jaeden Vaifanua
Quinn Weidemann
Football (16)
Patrick Arnold
Blayne Baker
Justis Borton
Jeff Burroughs
Frank Crum
Gavin Dunayski
Keonte Glinton
Blake Harrington
Chance Hofer
Jesse Hooper
Marco Machado
Skyler Miller
Chad Muma
Treyton Welch
Wyatt Wieland
Ben Wisdorf
Men’s Golf (3)
Liam Clancy
Kirby Coe-Kirkham
Carl Underwood
Women’s Golf (6)
Cristiana Ciasca
Samantha Hui
Morgan Ryan
Erin Sargent
Caitlyn Skavdahl
Jessica Zapf
Women’s Soccer (12)
Maria Allen
Katelyn Barner
Faith Joiner
Molly Kuhbacher
Hannah Lee
Carlee Martin
Sydney Miller
Haylee Rice
Summer Taube
Amber Vokoun
Elaine Webber
Keelie Wortmann
Women’s Swimming & Diving (25)
Anna Augustin
Claire Becker
Karla Contreras
Kristen Covello
Samantha Covello
Kira Crane
Kaelin Flanery
Molly Green
Elisabeth Hohensinner
McKenna Houlihan
Courtney Hughes
Astrid Iturbe Franzius
Hannah Linde
Daniela Luna Rocha
Hannah McLean-Leonard
Emma Mehl
Andrea Niemann
Alissa Ongaco
Jocelyn Petersen
Rachel Pietsch
Rylie Pilon
Makena Sanger
Olivia Staver
Juliana Warren
Abigail Zoromski
Women’s Tennis (5)
Oleksandra Balaba
Mihaela Kaftanova
Ida Krause
Clara Mansart
Ana Royo
Men’s Track & Field (12)
Tyler Dahl
Bryson Engebretson
Sam Hageman
Christopher Henry
Philip Henry
Jace Marx
Caige McComb
Pete Mead
Will Persin
Paul Roberts
Roman Smith
Connor Zydek
Women’s Track & Field (10)
McKenzi Davison
Maddi Dedic
Kacey Doner
Kaleigh Douglass
Addi Iken
Kaylee Kearse
Katelyn Mitchem
Damiana Murdock
Julia Kay O’Neill
Jenae Ramirez
Volleyball (6)
Emerson Cyza
Madi Fields
Erika Jones
Jackie McBride
Faith Waitsman
Hailey Zuroske