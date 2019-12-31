Change in the wind: 2019 year in review

By Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 31, 2019) — “Change” would be the word to describe 2019. Change in government, change in the industry sector, change in the community — it all brings with it a certain amount of unrest mixed with hope, as residents look forward to a new year and decade.

We are still experiencing the winds of change.

Business and Industry

Perhaps the biggest local news coming out of 2019 was in Sweetwater County’s industry sector.

PacifiCorp announced the early retirement of several coal-fired electrical generating units in Wyoming and elsewhere — including early closures at the Jim Bridger Power Plant east of Rock Springs and the Naughton Power Plant near Kemmerer.

A PacifiCorp analysis called “Portfolio 46” predicts the largest savings: $599 million achieved by mothballing the entire Jim Bridger Plant in 13 years, closing the Dave Johnston Plant near Glenrock in eight years and shuttering two units at the Naughton Plant near Kemmerer in six years, along with other changes, as reported in a WyoFile news feature.

Rocky Mountain Power’s Preferred Portfolio and Integrated Resource Plan, which outlines a move to invest in renewable energy sources such as wind, solar and battery storage — a 10-20 year electricity generation plan that ultimately results in the early closure of Jim Bridger Naughton, is currently being investigated by the Wyoming Public Service Commission.

The investigation has received the direct support of Governor Mark Gordon.

Also hitting close to home was Halliburton’s October announcement of layoffs, about 650 in the Rocky Mountain region and including the facility in Rock Springs.

Rumors had the local layoff figure at close to 400, but Halliburton would not confirm that number. The company said the local facility would remain open for a period of time but again would not confirm complete closure of the facility.

Balancing out the bad news coming from the coal and oil and gas industries was good news from the trona industry.

Genesis Alkali announced in September that it intends to invest approximately $300 million to expand its existing Granger production facility to increase soda ash production by approximately 750k tons per year.

The construction of the expansion is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increased production is anticipated to be available for sale in the second quarter of 2022.

Another trona industry company, Tata Chemicals, recently announced it now has 100% ownership in the Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners holdings, including the Tata Chemicals North America (TCNA) facility west of Green River. Tata plans to increase production and continue to invest in the Green River facility, according to a company press release.

Rock Springs also saw the opening of several new businesses, including Harbor Freight and Les Schwab Tire Center. The Sweetwater County Commission also approved the plans for a Love’s Truck Stop, which will be located in Jamestown. Work on the truck stop is set to begin this coming spring.

Downtown Growth

The City of Rock Springs and Rock Springs Mainstreet/Urban Renewal Agency worked diligently in 2019 to bring life back into the downtown area of the city. Offering a helping hand were a large number of volunteers, which was an unexpected but wonderful surprise of 2019.

Rock Springs recently received a Wyoming Business Council Community Development Readiness grant in the amount of $2,917,701 for phase I rehabilitation of the First Security Bank building located at 502 South Main Street in Rock Springs.

Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said, “The First Security Bank building was once the anchor and financial flagship in Rock Springs and is a historic icon on the Downtown Rock Springs skyline.”

Kaumo added it’s the desire of the city and the Main Street/URA to protect and preserve this building for future use and economic development efforts in Downtown Rock Springs.

Work still continues on the Actors’ Mission new home on South Main Street. The roof was successfully repaired and replaced and the building now has a sprinkler system. The next step in the remodel is to gut the interior and begin constructing the black box theater.

Leadership Change

Following the 2018 elections, many areas of government saw a turnover in leadership, including a new governor for Wyoming.

Locally, one of the biggest changes occurred with the Sweetwater County Commission. Replacing long-serving commissioners Reid West and John Kolb were political newcomers Roy Lloyd and Jeff Smith.

This change was quickly followed by the death of long-time commissioner Don Van Matre, who passed away in May after a long battle with cancer. The commissioners chose as Van Matre’s replacement another newcomer to the local political scene, Lauren Schoenfeld.

Rock Springs also had a turnover in leadership, after Mayor Carl Demshar announced he would not run again for office. Elected to fill the position was Tim Kaumo, who served in that position before Demshar. Kaumo took office in January.

Western Wyoming Community College also gained new leadership after President Karla Leach retired in July. Chosen to take the helm of the college was President Kim Dale, who has made it her mission to continue the successes gained by Leach and grow into the future.

She has been visiting the college’s outreach areas to find out — from the people — how the college can best serve these areas.

With Dale’s direction, Western intends to develop a new strategic plan, continue to focus on the deferred maintenance of the facility, and work to increase enrollment.

“It’s a wonderful gift to have time to plan the next strategic process,” she said. Her plans are to update the master strategic plan in the spring of 2020 and have it done by Jan. 1, 2021. Time will be taken during this process to meet with stakeholders, who have a say in what happens with their college, Dale said.

Sweetwater School District No. 2 also saw a change in leadership. The Board of Trustees in October accepted the early resignation of longtime superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo. She served the district for 14 years.

Assistant Superintendent Jamie Christiansen is currently serving in Little-Kaumo’s stead.

Schedule Change

One change occurred in Sweetwater School District No. 1 that has the potential to be a change for good, but the results are still to be seen.

Rock Springs High School underwent a huge schedule change this year, moving into a modified block schedule, with odd-period classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and even periods on Tuesday and Thursday. On Fridays all classes are 44 minutes long. Each day there is one lunch period.

RSHS Principal Annie Fletcher said the reasons to move to the eight-period day include giving teachers more time to be in their professional learning communities and to plan lessons, and offering students a chance to explore their passions and interests where they could use the time to take college glasses, electives and other courses, or use a structured study hall option for things like tutoring.

School administration is closely monitoring the impact the changes are having on student attendance and performance and will adjust if the changes are not having the desired impact, according to Fletcher.

One schedule change that did not go through this year was the School District’s proposed plan to move to a four-day school week. The Board of Trustees voted against the change, noting it is unclear if the change will have a positive effect on student performance. A number of trustees also thought such a system change required more time for consideration.

A four-day week is again being discussed in the new year, along with other options, as directed by the school board.